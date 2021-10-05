CMD NHPC calls on LG Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 5: A K Singh, CMD, NHPC paid a courtesy visit to Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur at Raj Bhawan, here yesterday.

During the meeting, discussions were held on possibilities of Hydrogen Plants in Kargil, other business opportunities specially Hydro & Solar Power Plants in Ladakh, Rural Electrification works, development of tourism near NHPC’s Dam at Alchi by developing sites for boating, winter sports etc.

CMD NHPC assured the LG that NHPC was ready to take all the opportunities offered by UT of Ladakh for growth & development of the people of Ladakh.