Tributes paid to Pt Mangat Ram

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: An impressive function was organised today at Brahman Sabha, Parade Ground Jammu to celebrate the 87th Birth Anniversary of former Dy Chief Minister of J&K and veteran Congress leader Pt Mangat Ram Sharma.

The function was attended by several prominent leaders of Congress and different political and social organizations besides members of civil society, prominent citizens, his admirers & and arge number of activists of Congress party.

The function was organized under the aegis of Pt Mangat Ram Sharma Fans Club in which PCC chief GA Mir was the chief guest while president Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha Ved Parkash Sharma presided.

The speakers described Pt Mangat Ram Sharma as one of great political figure of Jammu and Kashmir who was liked & admired by people of different walks of life and ideologies because of qualities of leadership coupled with humility and humour apart from care and concern for the poor and down trodden. They recalled different experiences with him and his contributions to the society during the long political career of Pt Mangat Ram Sharma paying rich tributes to him.

Recalling his contribution to the party and the people of the State Mir regretted that the state he served in different capacities has been disbanded arbitrarily and a lot of struggle needs to be carried out to get it its due place as statehood with some constitutional guarantee. He said that all those who agree in principle to this fundamental demand of statehood should pool together their efforts in the larger interests of the people and the nation, to strive for the common cause, leaving aside their ideological and individual differences.

Raman Bhalla, recalled the great contribution of former DyCM and his role as a leader of common masses for a long time. He asked the political class of Jammu Region to follow his footsteps to serve the people and called for vigorous struggle for restoration of statehood status.

Prominent political leaders and representatives who paid floral tributes include former ministers Gulchain Singh Charak (President Dogra Sadar Sabha), Jugal Kishore Sharma, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, Ch Gharu Ram; Ex-legislators Prakash Sharma, Th Balwan Singh, Ravinder Sharma, Shiv Dev Singh, Balbir Singh, GL Chalotra, Indu Pawar, Krishan Chander Bhagat, Kanta Bhan (vice president PCC), Co-treasurer PCC Rajnish Sharma, general secretaries Manmohan Singh, Ch Shah Mohd, DCC president Jammu Vikram Malhotra and Rajesh Sharma- Convenor of Pt. Mangat Ram Sharma Fans Club.

Prominent members of Civil Society who were present on the occasion include, Padamshree SP Verma, Senior advocates and former presidents of Bar Association Jammu, BS Slathia and MK Bhardwaj, BD Sharma (IAS Rtd.), Dr SK Gupta, Mukherjeet Sharma (IFS Retd.) Dr Kamal Saini (IGP Rtd) Aslam Qureshi, DK Sharma, Sansar Chand Verma, Satish Sawhney, SN Sharma, Mohd Gayamdin and Kuldeep Khajuria.

Among others present included Shiv Kumar Sharma, Uday Chib, BM Sharma, Shakeel Shah, Raqeeq Khan, Suresh Dogra, Neeraj Gupta, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Gurdarshan Singh, Pankaj Dogra, Vinod Mishra, Ch Dwarka, Gourav Chopra, Anuradha Andotra, Mohan Choudhary, Rajveer Singh, Dr RK Khajuria and family members of Pt Mangat Ram Sharma.