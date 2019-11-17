Protesting ABVP activists taken into preventive custody

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: Police had to use mild force and take some ABVP activists into preventive custody when the later attempted to force their entry into Raj Bhawan during demonstration there in support of their demands, here today.

Continuing their protest for the 7th consecutive day on Sunday, the activists of ABVP Jammu Mahanagar assembled near Women College Parade and held a demonstration amidst raising of slogans in support of their demands.

They were demanding rolling back of semester system for UG courses in Jammu Kashmir, fulfilling the Government promise of 50000 jobs, filling up of vacant posts in Education sector, laws for preventing commercialization and privatization of education, change of name of SKUAST to Jammu Agriculture University, making Dogri and Sanskrit as mandatory subjects in order to develop the regional and traditional language and CBI probe into JKPSC appointment during the previous Government era.

As the protesters also torched an effigy of the administration, one of the ABVP activists accidentally caught fire in the melee. However, timely action by the Police rescued him and there was no mishap.

After torching the effigy, the protesting ABVP activists marched towards the Raj Bhawan where they staged a sit-in before Police used mild force to disperse them. A few ABVP activists sustained minor injuries in the use of force by Police, which also detained the protesters.

The protest demonstration was led by ABVP State Secretary Deepak Gupta , who announced to continue the protests till all their demands are conceded.