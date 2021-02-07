Tributes paid to martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 7: Army organized military ceremonies at Jadunath Memorial, Naoshera to commemorate the gallant action and supreme sacrifice of Naik Jadunath Singh and countless other martyrs. The ceremonies were a true reflection of the military grandeur and patriotic fervor.

The gallant action of Naik Jadunath Singh and his section on piquet No 2 at Tain Dhar was one of the fiercest battles fought in the 1947-48 India-Pak war. The section laid down their lives to repel three fierce attacks by enemy in overwhelming numerical superiority but could not break down the will and determination of Naik Jadunath Singh’s section. The outstanding valour displayed by Naik Jadunath Singh and his section laid the foundation for defence of Naoshera and the victory achieved was the turning point in the battle of 1947-48.

The wreath laying ceremony and an excellent display by the military band rekindled the patriotic sentiment of all present.

The occasion was honored by the presence of Major General Rajeev Puri, General Officer Commanding Ace of Spades Division and Brigadier HS Brar, Commander Naoshera Brigade, amongst the other prominent civil and military dignitaries.

Multi-Speciality Medical and Artificial Limb donation camps were also organised as part of remembrance under which 45 wheel chairs, 20 artificial limbs, 8 crutches, 31 hearing aids and 5 blind sticks were donated to beneficiaries from the Naoshera Sub division. In addition an eye screening camp by renowned Retina Specialist from Rotary Eye Hospital was also organised for free checkup of the locals.

The event concluded with a felicitation of Veer Naris, Gallantry award winners and Bal Sainiks.

The event highlighted the bonhomie between the military, civil administration and the locals, which shall always be guiding beacon for all.