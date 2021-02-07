No reason for not coming back to Kashmir: Bollywood celebs

Excelsior Correspondent

Bollywood celebrities during winter festival at Gulmarg.

—Excelsior/Abid NabiSrinagar, Feb 7: The Bollywood celebrities who arrived here on a two-day visit today to attend Gulmarg festival said that the people of Kashmir are full of love and the production houses are soon going to make a big come back to film in Kashmir.

The celebrities including Arbaz Khan, Vidya Balan and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur were in Kashmir to attend a two-day winter festival that was organised by Army that witnessed skiing, snow cycling, musical performances at Gulmarg.

Click here to watch video

Talking to reporters, Vidya Balan said that her parents had come to Kashmir on their honeymoon and that she has been to every place in the world but never was able to explore the beauty of Kashmir.

“This is heaven and I can’t believe myself that in; this is a sentimental visit for me, I have never seen such beauty anywhere. I enjoyed it here, but, the love that I received was unimaginable. I am hoping to come back to Kashmir,” she said.

Actor Arbaz Khan said that he will keep coming to Kashmir and also urged the filmmakers to come and shoot in Kashmir.

“I have come here for the first time and I don’t know why I didn’t come here earlier. People are filled with love. This is not going to be the last time for me. Bollywood should come as there is no reason not to come back here. We will be coming,” he said,

Siddharth Roy Kapur said that the hospitality of Kashmir has been incredible and Bollywood will be coming back to Kashmir. “We will come back to Kashmir very soon and will also bring the film crews here,” he said.

On the side-lines of the event, GoC Dagger Division, Virender Vats said that the event was organized to provide a platform to local artists to showcase their talent and to provide a boost to the tourism industry in Kashmir.