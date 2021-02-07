GOC honours SSP Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Feb 7: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, (GOC) Western Command honoured SSP Kathua, Dr. Shailendra Mishra, for his meritorious services rendered during the year 2020 in district Kathua with the commendation letter and a Disc that was presented to him on February 5 by GOC.

The GOC also commended the role of SSP Kathua for rendering his duties with great commitment and dedication while setting an example for all other officers of different forces as well.