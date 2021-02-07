DSS expresses concern as Parliamentary Committee avoids Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 7: Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS) has expressed concern over the ignoring of tourist spots in Jammu region as the 31 member Parliamentary Committee on Transport Tourism and Culture avoided Jammu during its recent study tour of J&K.

In a press conference here today, Gulchain Singh Charak, president DSS mentioned about a recent meeting of DSS delegation with J&K LG, Manoj Sinha wherein DSS emphasised that it was essential that the tour of the Parliamentary Committee would have visited Jammu province as tourist destinations of Jammu need urgent attention in respect of connectivity and infrastructure.

He hailed J&K LG’s assurances of conservation and restoration of J&K heritage and creating the requisite tourism infrastructure for developing tourist spots and heritage sites with special reference to conservation and reuse of Mubarak Mandi complex as cultural tourism destination.

Charak informed that earlier DSS had meetings with ministers and other officials in the Ministries of Culture, Tourism and Transport at New Delhi and memorandum was also submitted to the Prime Minister as well as Union MoS for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge), MoS (Independent Charge) PMO and the Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Culture and Tourism.

The DSS president disclosed that memorandum contained demands like expediting implementation of comprehensive plan for conservation and adaptive reuse of Mubarak Mandi Palace complex as Cultural Tourism Destination to bring Jammu on international tourist map.

Development of Basohli, Akhnoor, Purmandal and Utterbehni as cultural tourism destinations, setting up of Indian Institute of Miniature Paintings at Basohli and setting up of a museum at Ambaran Buddhist excavation site in Akhnoor were other demands in the memorandum.

“Memorials in Jammu region be properly maintained and front boundary wall and entrance of Civil Secretariat be shifted inwards to leave the road in front of the secretariat free for thoroughfare for citizens and tourists, were other demands discussed with LG,” Charak maintained adding that they also demanded a memorial at a prominent location near Dal Lake in Srinagar to highlight sacrifices of thousands of martyrs of the country who laid their lives while protecting J&K.