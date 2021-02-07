VKK organizes multi-lingual Kavi Sammelan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 7: Viraj Kala Kendra (VKK) organized a grand multi-lingual Kavi Sammelan today.

S K Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Jammu was the chief guest on the occasion.

A large number of renowned as well as budding poets of Jammu and Kashmir including Vijaya Thakur, Santosh Sangra, Sanjeev Bhasin, Baljeet Raina, O P Shakir, Usha Kiran, Rajeshwar Singh Raju, Amita Mehta, Sonia Upadhyay and Pawan Verma recited their fresh poems based on different aspects of life.

On the occasion, chairman of Freedom Fighters Memorial Association, J&K, Ved Gandotra was honoured by the chief guest as well as Raj Bharti (chairperson of Viraj Kala Kendra) for his social work in last thirty years. Tarsem Lal Dogra, a prominent citizen was also honoured, on the occasion, with honesty award.

In his speech, S K Sharma lauded the contribution of all poets in the field of literature. He said our UT is full of talent and we are no less than anyone if opportunities be provided.

The proceedings of the event were done by Love Anand. Rajneesh Gupta, Sanjay Rohmetra, Meera Tapasvi and Tarun Charak were also present on the occasion.