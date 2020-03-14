Tributes paid to DySP Manjeet Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Mar 14: The police today paid rich tributes to DySP of J&K Police Shaheed Manjeet Singh, who bravely laid down his life while fighting militants at Bus Stand, Poonch on March 14, 2003.

SSP Poonch, Ramesh Angral, district police officers, CRPF personnel, civil officers, prominent citizens and others paid rich tributes to the Martyr and garlanded his statue.

DySP, DAR Sheezan Bhat, DySP Hqtr Mudasir Hassain, DySP Ops Manish Sharma, ADO Mohd Sadiq and other dignitaries from the town including former Deputy Chairman J&K Legislative Council Jahangir Mir, Taj Mir, Adv Rajinder Singh, Adv Mohd Zaman, Pardeep Khanna, Surjan Singh and others paid rich tributes to the brave Police Officer who saved many precious lives of the people at Bus Stand and made supreme sacrifice.

The Police Department is proud to salute the Martyr who sacrificed his life while serving the nation, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said.

The contributions of Shaheed Manjeet Singh in fighting militancy during his tenure in the district were remembered and wreaths were also laid on his statue near Bus Stand by Police personnel.

Another function in this regard was held in DPO Poonch, where floral tributes were also paid at Shaheed Sthal of the martyrs and special prayer was offered for the peace to the departed soul.