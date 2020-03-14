Trade bodies’ delegation calls on J&K Bank CMD

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 14: A delegation comprising of senior functionaries from prominent trade bodies and associations of the valley today called on the J&K Bank Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), RK Chhibber here.

The delegation consisted of representatives from Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry , Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, Kashmir Economic Alliance, Kashmir Carpet Manufacturing Association, Kashmir Hotel And Restaurant Owners Federation, The Jammu & Kashmir Hoteliers Club, J&K Tourism Alliance, Associated Kashmir Tour Operators, Kashmir Industries Association Rangreth, Kashmir Industrial Revival & Development Forum, Private Schools Association, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industries Kashmir Chapter, Shahr-e-Khass Traders’ Association, Kashmir Chemists & Druggists Association, Artisan Rehabilitation Forum, IGC Lassipora, Kashmir Youth Entrepreneurs Forum and J&K Hajj & Umrah Association.

President KCCI, Sheikh Aashiq highlighted the importance and the interdependence of business community and J&K Bank. He gave a detailed overview of the various problems faced by the business community and requested the bank’s leadership to come forward and help the business community to overcome the distressing situation.

They also requested the bank to take up with RBI the request already forwarded to them through UTLBC for modifications on the rehabilitation package.

After listening patiently to the issues and concerns raised by the members of the delegation, the CMD reiterated that the management of the bank was committed to redress all the issues/problems faced by the business community and will make every effort to support them within the regulatory framework of bank’s operations.

Speaking about the bank’s financial health, the CMD said, “The bank is showing growth of around 15% both on liability as well as on asset side. Such sustainable growth is possible only with full support of the communities.

Regarding some operational issues raised by the delegation, the CMD issued directions to all the operative levels to facilitate and provide all the necessary support to business community.