Work for further strengthening party: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 14: BJP today organized a meeting of new office bearers and its Morcha presidents at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here.

The meeting was chaired by J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina while former Dy. CM, Dr. Nirmal Singh, former Minister, Sat Sharma (CA) and BJP J&K general secretary (Org.), Ashok Kaul were also on dais.

Ravinder Raina, congratulated all the newly nominated office bearers and Morcha presidents of the party. He insisted that all the party leaders have been chosen on their virtues while observing their strong meritorious working for the benefit of the party and the society.

Raina, complimented all the party leaders who were part of his previous team till 2019 and insisted that all the landmarks achieved could not be thought of without the sincere and coordinated efforts of all the members of the team. He said that with the strong dedicated efforts of previous team, BJP gained 32 out of 37 local bodies in Jammu, whereas gained good ground as well in Kashmir and Ladakh region. He also asked all the members of new BJP team for the J&K UT to work as a family for the next three years to gain further landmarks for the organization.

Ashok Kaul, in his address, said that in view of Corona, virus infection and its recent recognition as Pandemic by the WHO, the mega programme to conduct “public darbars” by BJP MPs, former BJP MLAs, former BJP MLCs and other senior leaders was postponed.

Kaul, also made them aware of their other particular responsibilities they have to discharge and said that they must also shoulder the responsibility to take all the public welfare schemes like electricity amnesty scheme, Kissan Nidhi Yojana, Jana Aushadhi Yojana, Ayushmaan Golden Card etc. to the general masses and also asked to follow up their progress.