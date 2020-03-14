Prohibitory orders issued in 4 J&K distts; advisory for hoteliers

42 Kashmiri students evacuated from Iran

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, Mar 14: Amid growing Coronavirus scare, District Magistrates of Kishtwar, Ramban, Budgam and Shopian today imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in their respective districts whereas Government of India notified the spread of COVID-19 virus as a notified disaster under SDRF. However, in Jammu district, the order of the DM regarding closure of shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools and recreational clubs was flouted openly as majority of the shopping malls and gyms were found opened in Jammu City.

While taking cognizance of prevailing health emergency of the Novel Corona virus (COVID-19), District Development Commissioner (DDC), Kishtwar, Rajinder Singh Tara today imposed restriction/ban over the assembly/gathering of more than five persons at any public place in the entire Kishtwar district including Kishtwar town and it’s adjoining areas under Section 144 CrPC with immediate effect for a period of one month.

The DDC said that the order has been issued as a precautionary measure and is in consonance with the advisory issued by Government to the general public whereby they have been advised not to venture outside in large numbers and avoid any type of mass gathering, crowd, congregations and functions.

“Besides orders for the closure of Gymnasium, tuition centres, coaching institutes and also suspension of class work in all Government and private schools up to Secondary level, colleges (academic and technical), University campuses and Anganwari centres already stands issued up to 31st March,” the DDC Kishtwar said.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ramban Nazim Zai Khan, District Magistrate Shopian Ch Mohd Yasin and District Magistrate Budgam also imposed similar restrictions under Section 144 CrPC in their respective districts for different periods of time. In Ramban district, restrictions were imposed for a period of 15 days whereas in Budgam and Shopian districts, restrictions would be for a period of one month.

Keeping in view the spread of COVID-19 virus in India and its declaration as pandemic by the World Health Organization, the Central Government also decided today to treat it as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under SDRF and subsequently.

The Union Home Ministry said funds earmarked under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) can be utilized for procurement of essential equipment and measures taken to quarantine people. It issued a two-page directive to all States specifying “list of items and norms of assistance for containment of COVID-19 virus in India, eligible from SDRF”.

However, despite alarming situation and District Magistrate Jammu’s order regarding closure of shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools and recreational clubs, almost all gyms and most of the shopping malls in Jammu city and its outskirts including BIG Bazaar, Vishal Mega Marts, V-Marts, etc were opened. Though some of them including BIG Bazaar were closed after intervention of the police, rest remained opened with impunity.

Meanwhile, J&K Government today informed that 164 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period and so far only two cases have been tested positive in the Union Territory. “1878 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance while 1567 persons are under home quarantine,” a Government spokesman said, adding 24 people are hospital quarantine and 123 under home surveillance.

He further informed that 89 samples have been sent for testing out of which 78 tested as negative and only two cases have tested positive so far while as reports of nine cases are awaited. “The public in general has been requested to lend its support in efforts of the Government to strengthen surveillance mechanism by making self-declaration about their foreign travel history to health authorities,” he added.

Reiterating that there is no need to panic, the spokesman advised public to maintain social distancing, avoid unnecessary travel, use of public transport, crowded places and large gatherings and taking basic precautions for personal hygiene such as frequent hand washing with soap and water. “If anyone has fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, he should seek medical care at the earliest,” he asserted.

In the meantime, sources informed that around 42 students from Kashmir are among those who have been evacuated from Iran today and they will be will be quarantined for 14 days before they are allowed to enter Jammu and Kashmir for another 2-week quarantine.

Sources further informed one female student from Kashmir has been tested positive and she has to stay in Iran till she recovers whereas other students who are arriving New Delhi tonight will be quarantined for two weeks.

In view of novel coronavirus, the J&K Government today also issued advisory for Hotels. According to the Advisory, the hoteliers have been asked to make sure that the premises of hotel are clean and hygienic, and the surfaces are wiped with disinfectant regularly.

The Advisory stresses on promoting regular and thorough hand-washing by employees, employers and customers. The hotels have been asked to put sanitizing hand rub dispensers in prominent places around the workplace and ensure that these dispensers are regularly refilled. The Advisory calls for promotion of good respiratory hygiene in the hotel.

The hoteliers were asked to ensure that face masks (surgical mask) and/or paper tissues are available at their hotels, for those who develop a runny nose or cough at work, along with closed bins for hygienically disposing of them. “Display moments of hand wash, steps of hand wash and respiratory hygiene at reception through posters. Keep IEC/ FAQs for reference/ displayed,” the Advisory read.

The Advisory has also directed the hoteliers to keep the log of visitors updated and record information in a set format separately for all the guests.

Kashmir University has also postponed all examinations to avoid gathering. An order issued by the Deputy Registrar Academics said that all examinations till March 31 have been postponed.

Meanwhile, in view of the Advisory issued by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and J&K Government due to coronavirus threat, all the classes including Theory Classes, Practical Classes and Clinical Training of all Paramedical and Nursing students of Government as well as Private Paramedical/Nursing Colleges have been suspended till March 31.

“Furthermore, the theory examination of various Paramedical Courses scheduled to be held on 15th March and 22nd March in both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir has been postponed till further orders,” said an order issued today by Controller Examinations J&K Paramedical Council, GMC Jammu, Prof (Dr) A S Bhatia.

As a precautionary measure due to COVID-19, the University of Jammu has also made the attendance of the research scholars optional in its main campus and all offsite campuses till March 31. A circular in this connection was issued yesterday by Dean Research Studies, University of Jammu.

Taking precautions against COVID-19 virus, the Basohli administration in Kathua district today suspended boating in Ranjit Sagar Reservoir up to March 31.

“Whereas in view of prevailing alarming health condition due to COVID-19, District Magistrate Kathua vide number: DMK/JC.2020/2170 dated 13/03/2020 has closed all shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools and recreational clubs in district Kathua and whereas Boating facility comes under recreational category and there is apprehension of spreading this disease due to gathering of tourists in boats. Therefore, boating in the Ranjit Sagar Reservoir is suspended up to March 31, 2020 as a precautionary measure,” said an order issued by Additional District Magistrate, Basohli.

In the UT of Ladakh, 3 positive cases have been reported till date and all the three patients are in stable condition in Isolation Ward of SNM Hospital. A spokesman of Ladakh Government said that Health Department today received reports of seven samples and all the them were negative while 10 samples of symptomatic/suspects (one from Kargil and 9 from Leh district) were sent today for examination.

“As a precautionary measure, all Inner Line Permit (ILPs) issued by District Magistrate, Leh has been withdrawn with immediate effect from today and no Inner Line Permit shall be issued till further orders,” the spokesman added.