MHRD awards 19 Kashmiri teachers for innovative work

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 14: Minister of Human Resource and Development Government of India, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank awarded nineteen Kashmiri teachers for their extraordinary performance Zero-Investment Innovations for Education Initiatives in schools.

Director School Education Kashmir Mohammad Younis Malik appreciated and lauded the performance of the teachers. He said that Directorate is trying its best to identify and encourage honest and hard working teachers so that others follow the example for excellence in education.

According to the statement issued by the DSEK among 19 awardees 16 belong to district Kupwara, two (2) to Ganderbal and one to district Srinagar.

The awardees, Ruhi Sultana, and Urfana Amin from Srinagar said that, “we feel proud after getting this award for recognition of our work”.

They said that teachers, particularly in Kashmir are working their level best for the improvisation of education in present changing scenario’.

Pertinent to mention that the award has been given by Zero-Investment Innovations for Education Initiatives launched by Siri Aurobindo Society, an NGO at ITI, Dogra Hall, New Delhi.

Each award carries a trophy, a book and a commendation certificate for the awardees’.