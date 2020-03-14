5 vehicles seized, drivers protest

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Mar 14: The Sumo drivers held protest demonstration and blocked road near main chowk for some time after the Traffic police authorities seized five (5) vehicles/ Tata Sumos and 70 others for over loading and other violations in Mendhar area of district Poonch.

Reports said DySP Traffic of Rajouri-Poonch area, Zubair Mirza challaned over 70 vehicles and also seized five for over loading and other traffic violations. After this activity of the Traffic police, some Sumo drivers went on strike and started protest demonstration near Bus Stand Mendhar against Traffic Police Department.

They alleged harassment to Sumo drivers by Traffic Police. The drivers shouted slogans against DSP Traffic. Some of the protesters alleged that Traffic police despite having full documents of vehicles, seized them and recommended registration of cases.

On receiving information about the demonstration, SHO Mendhar Tahir Yusuf Khan reached the spot along with the police team and asked the protesting drivers to clear the road. The police dispersed the drivers by force. The drivers alleged that Traffic police men harass them daily for `entry’ and despite this they are being challaned heavily. They said IGP Traffic must take action against such cops.

. DSP Traffic Mohd, Zubair Mirza said, ” After public complaints, we laid nakas on various routes of Mendhar in which we challaned those who violated the traffic rules. We had been told that Sumo drivers were overloading here. Today during naka, five vehicles were seized, 70 challaned and four cases registered against drivers who indulged in overloading,” Mirza added.

Mirza further alleged that a Sumo driver misbehaved with a Traffic personnel during naka on Mendhar- Poonch road, after which some drivers disturbed the entire traffic. “We lodged case against him at local Police Station. After this action they got angry and started protest against us. Mirza said strict action will be taken against those who violate traffic rules.