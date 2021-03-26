Tributes paid to CRPF martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 26: Top officers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police today paid rich tributes to two CRPF personnel who were martyred in an attack by militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in the city outskirts on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of LeT militants who carried out the attack were arrested and a vehicle used in the crime has been seized by police.

Click here to watch video

Sub Inspector (SI) General Duty (GD) Manga Ram Devbarman driver Ashok Kumar, a resident of Pinjore Chandigarh were killed in the attack and two others were injured.

Inspector General (IG) of CRPF Charu Sinha and IG police Kashmir range Vijay Kumar besides other personnel paid floral tributes to martyrs at RTC Humhama in central Kashmir district of Budgam. Mortal remains of both the martyrs were flown to their native places today.