JU organizes exhibition of bamboo crafts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 26: Centre for Studies in Museology, Jammu University, in collaboration with the University Entrepreneurship & Skill Development Centre (UESDC) and supported by Tripura Bamboo Mission, Government of Tripura, today inaugurated the exhibition of crafts made during the skill development training programme for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat on bamboo, cane and straw crafts development.

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Dhar inaugurated the exhibition of the crafts made by the participants of the skill development training programme. He also laid stress on the plantation of bamboo trees in Jammu for the easy availability of raw materials.

The Vice Chancellor presented the mementos to the trainers and also distributed the certificates to all the participants.

Prof Naresh Kumar Padha, Dean Academics Affairs, JU, appreciated the efforts made by the Centers in developing skills and entrepreneurship quality among the participants.

Prof Alka Sharma, Convener, UESDC, JU, briefed the audience about the crafts of bamboo and the scope of bamboo in Jammu. She further stressed that it was the need of the hour to preserve and further develop and promote these crafts and also develop skills and innovation.

Prof Poonam Chaudhary, Director, Centre for Studies in Museology, highlighted the importance of skill development programs in making Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. She further discussed the outcome of the program through a powerpoint presentation which had been put up for exhibition.

Dr Malay Dey, Assistant Professor, conducted the programme and gave a formal vote of thanks.

The programme was also graced by the presence of Sanjeev Mahajan (Joint Registrar Finance), Malika Raina (Assistant Director, Handicrafts Department, Samba) and many other dignitaries from Jammu University and outside.