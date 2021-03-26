J&K Kissan Tehreek stages protests at Srinagar, Jammu

* Anti-farmer laws will destroy agri: Tarigami

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 26: On the eve of Bharat Bandh, J&K Kissan Tehreek held protest demonstrations at Jammu and Srinagar demanding repeal of anti- farmer laws.

While addressing the protest demonstration in Jammu, CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said that these anti-farmer and anti-poor agri-laws passed in the Parliament in a brazen manner without any consultation, debate and discussion, is bound to destroy the agriculture sector and threaten India’s food security. Besides, these laws will lay the basis for the abolishment of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mortgage country’s agriculture and markets to the multi-national and domestic agri-business corporates.

Those in authority might be surprised by the determination and resolve of the Kissan protestors as they find it hard to see where does it emanate from? For kissans, it is question of their identity and survival. What they fear is the loss of their whole way of life, of their land and their hounor. The ‘rosy’ picture presented by the BJP, cannot mislead them.

Protest demonstration in Srinagar led by Ghulam Nabi Malik, general secretary JK Kissan Tehreek expressed concern over various problems being faced by the Kissans across J&K.

He said issue of fair price for their produce by ensuring a minimum support price for all crops has been a long pending demand of Kissans. The Government must include Basmati, Saffron, fresh and dry fruit in MSP. Unjustified price rise in petrol, diesel and LPG have created havoc for common people, he added.

Mohamad Afzal Parry and Zahoor Ahmad Rather, Kissan leaders also addressed the protesters at Srinagar.

Om Prakash and Sham Prasad Kesar CITU leaders demanded immediate halt to the draconian changes in labour laws and said that these rights were won over after a struggle of around 150 years. The continuous aggressive attack on the workers’ rights has created uncertainty among the working class. Modi Government has gone on privatization spree in the public sector undertakings including Banks which is going to strip public assets and add to joblessness. The Government should give up its privatisation spree.

Kishore Kumar, president Kissan Tehreek, Sohan Lal, Banarsi Das and Sewa Ram Kissan leaders also addressed the protestors at Jammu. They appealed all political parties to render full support to kissans and not to remain mute spectators.