Nexus of mining mafia, admn hits construction works: Manjit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 26: Apni Party is going to stage protest demonstration in all the districts of Jammu division against mining mafia, its nexus with administration and cost escalation of construction material, tomorrow.

Addressing a press conference here today, Provincial President Manjit Singh said that they have decided to hold peaceful protest across Jammu Division in all districts on March 27, 2021.

“The mining mafia has adversely affected construction work as they have increased the price of the construction material. The Govt should ensure people get construction material like sand, bajri, and RBM on genuine rates. The rates are higher and there is no authority to control them,” said Manjit Singh.

He said that Party president Altaf Bukhari had also highlighted this issue before Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. “The administration and mining mafia are in hands in gloves. The Lt Governor should order a probe into the nexus between the two and appoint a committee to review the charges of construction material,” said Manjit Singh.

Singh said that mining mafia with the help of local administration does not allow locals to work in mining and they have engaged non-locals.”There is strong resentment among the people and there is growing demand in all the districts of Jammu Division like that there should a monitoring authority in mining to ensure transparency and check rates being charged to the people so that they do not escalate,” he demanded.

“The mining mafia is charging much higher rates from the people violating the Govt decisions. Shockingly, the rates fixed by the Govt are already double in comparison to last year. Despite that the mining mafia is charging Rs 10 per sq ft which is 5% higher than the rates fixed by the Govt,” said Manjit Singh.

Manjit Singh was accompanied by District president Jammu (Urban) Pranav Shagotra, J&K president Trade Union Ajaz Kazmi, OBC State Coordinator Madan Chalotra, SC State Coordinator Bodh Raj Bhagat, Provincial, Youth president Jammu, Gourav Kapoor and others.