Tribute paid to Yasho Rajya Lakshmi on her death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: Glorious tribute were paid to Yasho Rajya Lakshmi, wife of Dr Karan Singh, Chairman Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust, in a programme organised at Karaneshwar Temple in the premises of Raghunath ji Temple Jammu.

On the occasion, Ajatshatru Singh, Trustee along with his wife Dr Ritu Singh and Ranvijay Singh, Trustee, performed Pooja at Karaneshwar Temple and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajatshatru Singh said that though Yasho Rajya Lakshmi left the world but she has made a permanent place in the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “She will be remembered by the people for centuries together for playing a significant role during the transformation of the state from feudalism to democracy. She dedicated her life for the welfare of women folk and contributed a lot for the promotion of Dogra, Kashmiri and Ladakhi Culture and her noble deeds have remained as a driving force inspiring the women folk of the State,” he maintained.