BJP destroying foundations of democracy in India: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: Working President of JKPCC and former minister Raman Bhalla today alleged that BJP Government has been destroying the foundations of democracy in the country.

He said Jammu and Kashmir lost its identity under BJP and appealed to the people to support Congress in the fight for the restoration of statehood. He said BJP regime has destroyed Jammu and Kashmir in various spheres, as it lost its identity, status, right over jobs, lands, opportunities of trade and transport and business besides whatsoever selections and recruitment were done in the UT, witnessed corruption and scams.

Bhalla was interacting with aggrieved people of Ward-45 Digiana in Udham Singh Nagar in Jammu South RS Pura Constituency on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said that people have been exploited in the name of a bright future, control prices, and two crore jobs annually. But all their promises have fallen flat, except politics of hate and division. He said that Jammu and Kashmir was a historical state with much better living conditions than most states in the country, but now it has been pushed into an atmosphere of political uncertainty. Bhalla said the more delay in restoring statehood was bound to cause more disconnect between Centre and JK people, who were feeling hurt after the Centre’s move to downgrade the historical and full-fledged State into two Union Territories without their consent.

“BJP government at the Centre is out to destroy the very foundation of the democracy in the country as it has done in Jammu and Kashmir aiming to rule it through remote control,” he said.

The Congress leader further said Jammu and Kashmir is the “victim of wrong policies” of the BJP government which first dissolved the state legislature “to muzzle the voice, then not allowed the elections to happen till date in order to hide its nefarious agenda aiming to rule J&K through remote control, so that no genuine voice would emanate from the ground”.

Prominent among those present on the occasion include Shashi Syal, Dr ML Bral, Shyal Singh, Balbir Singh, Trishan Bhagat, Jasbir Singh and others.