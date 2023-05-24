J&K Dairy Farmers Association highlights achievements, demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: On completion of an year since its formation, Jammu & Kashmir Dairy Farmers Association today highlighted its achievements and demands seeking Government help for further promotion of dairy sector in J&K.

While talking to media persons, here today, President of JKDFA, Kulbhushan Khajuria demanded that infrastructure should be developed for cattle mandi; one in Kashmir and other in Jammu, so that the local breeder and Rastriya Gokul Mission Scheme are made successful and the young entrepreneurs are encouraged in the dairy sector.

He also demanded setting up two big cattle hospitals, one each at Jammu and Kashmir with advanced technologies and the facility of cattle pregnancy diagnose test.

“The cattle pregnancy diagnose test is conducted by private labs in Punjab, which charge Rs 300 for a cattle and this test is done within 28 days of pregnancy. We request the Government to facilitate the dairy farmers in J&K by providing the same testing facility either through SKUAST Jammu or Animal Husbandry Department,” he said.

The Association President also demanded that there should be no ceiling on the number of cattle to be insured. Pointing out that the Govt scheme for dairy development has the provision of insurance policy for only 5 cattle of one dairy, Mr Khajuria reiterated that there should be no ceiling on the number of cattle to be insured.

Ajit Rai Choudhary, Chairman of JKDFA announced that the Association has successfully completed membership drive in 80 percent of the districts in Jammu Kashmir Union Territory in the journey of one year.

“With the support of Govt, we were able to change JK UT as milk sufficient from milk deficit state. It started with the demand for justice for the farmers for which a big protest was held at the front of JKMPCL Ltd against their monopoly in the milk procurement centre. Resultantly, IKMPCL Ltd has hiked their rates five times since then and a significant change in their behavior with the farmers has been witnessed,” he said.

While listing achievements of the Association, Ajit Raj Choudhary drew attention towards organization of Ist big cattle show of JKUT and launch of Nestle in Jammu, which helped dairy farmers to export milk to other states.

Sukhdev Choudhary, Surjeet Singh and other office bearers of the Association were also present during the press conference.