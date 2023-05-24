DC Baramulla listens public issues, demands

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, May 24: Continuing the weekly Block Diwas programme, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today presided over a day long public outreach programme at Kanispora Panchayat here.

Different stakeholders including PRIs, civil society members, among other prominent citizens of the area attended the programme in large numbers and flagged-off various demands, requirements and issues of public importance.

The delegations from different areas put forth their issues and grievances which include macadamization of roads at Delina Panchayat Halqa, completion of drainage at Kanispora, playground at Kanispora to be developed and dedicated to youth of the area, Gohan Chandoosa road upgradation, repairing of landsliding of road at Katyanwali and other issues of pivotal importance.

The DC gave patient hearing to all the demands and grievances and assured that all issues shall be taken with the concerned authorities for their timely redressal.

While interacting with the public, the DC urged upon them to play an active part so that inclusive and public oriented projects and schemes are framed in larger public interest.

She also assured PRIs and others that the issues and demands that they have put forth and registered will be seriously looked into.

Moreover, the DC also gave on spot directions for redressal of many issues.

During the programme, Dr Sehrish also inaugurated a library for students in Panchayat Kanispora aimed at helping them in getting the requisite arrangements of books and other related material.

Meanwhile during the programme, Dr Sehrish also deliberated on the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme being carried out across the district.

She urged the representatives of PRIs and other stakeholders to ensure larger participation throughout the three-month-long Abhiyan to avail benefits under HADP. The District Administration is committed to support people for holistic development, she added.

Moreover, awareness on SVEEP was also organised during which DC said that the programme aims to create a sense of responsibility among people towards their duty as citizens to participate in the electoral process.

Later, the DC distributed various equipment among Swatch Grahis under Swachh Bharat Mission (G).