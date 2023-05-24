MKBJYWS asks DC Ganderbal to make elaborate arrangements for pilgrims

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24:Mata Kheer Bhawani Ji Yatra Welfare Society (MKBJYWS) has appealed the members of Hindu community to participate in large numbers in this year’s Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela falling on May 28 (Jesht Ashtami).

The appeal was made by convener, MKBJYWS, Kiran Watal while talking to reporters here, today. He appealed the Kheer Bhawani bound yatris to reach Nagrota at 6 am on May 26 for departure to holy shrine in Tulmulla Ganderbal and other shrines of Mata in Kashmir Valley.

Watal has appealed the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal on behalf of the Society to make elaborate arrangements including parking space as well as tented accommodation and urged the administration to be ready to cope with any situation in case of bad weather conditions.

Watal said MKBJYWS an initiative of Vishaw Kashmiri Samaj (VKS) has been coordinating with official authorities for smooth conduct of the annual yatra of Mata Kheer Bhawani. Its delegation has recently met the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and ADGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh as well as Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir regarding smooth conduct of annual yatra to holy shrine on Jesht Ashtami. Both the Divisional Commissioners passed instructions to concerned DCs to make elaborate arrangements for the holy yatra.

MKBJYWS also complimented Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, K K Sidha and his team for making elaborate arrangements for yatra. It also complimented DC Ramban for his cooperation.

The Society lauded the role of R S Langeh president and Ashok Sharma secretary J&K Dharmarth

Trust for their cooperation. The Trust has already done cleaning , painting and made other necessary arrangements and allied works at the holy shrine.

Watal was flanked by Rajesh Gupta, chairman Tourism Federation, Jammu, M K Yogi senior KP leader of the Society and Pinto Ji chief coordinator.

Watal said that the Society has also appointed M K Yogi as general secretary of VKS. He said VKS is a frontal and a social organisation of Kashmir Pandits and it has taken many initiatives for the welfare of KPs. It has been fighting for compensation for left over properties, release of balance ex-gratia , evacuation of encroached land, Passage of Temples and Shrines Bill, constitution of SIT to find out the causes that led to genocide of Kashmiri Pandits and punishment to guilty, accommodation to all PM package and other Hindu employees in Valley, compensation to over aged youth, enhancement of relief, compensation to traders, industrialists, orchardists and agriculturists of community for losses suffered by them, rehabilitation of community in Valley in accordance to its geo-political aspirations etc.

Others present included Dr T K Bhat, B L Dhar, Rakesh Koul, M K Bhat, Rajesh Labroo, Bittu Ji, Ajay Bhat, Avtar Ji, Roshan Lal Koul, M K Padroo, Santosh Pandita, Ram Rattan, Sumit Bhan, M L Padroo, Chandra Dhar etc.