Tribute paid to Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath

JAMMU, June 1: In order to pay their tribute to son of the soil, Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath, functions were organised by various social organisations here today.

Senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Gulam Ali Khatana has said that reservation is a right for the people of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Categories (OBCs).

Addressing at two different functions in Bishnah and at Shalimar today to commemorate the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath who was a crusader for the rights of SCs and STs in J&K, Khatana said that it was only BJP Government which passed the SC/ST Act for Prohibition of Atrocities on the people of SCs/STs while Congress never worked honestly for the welfare of these oppressed classes.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Shaheed Amarnath Committee Bishnah Chairman, J.L Bhagat, M.R Puri, Bihari Lal, Dr. Davinder Manyal, general secretary BJP, Prof. Gharo Ram, Dharminder DDC, Inderjit, Radhey Krishan, Janak Raj, Rattan Lal, Sudesh Puri, Yash Pal, Kartar Chand, Vidya, Narayan, Satish, Priyanka, Rakesh, Chander Bushan, district secretary and others.

“People of the reserved categories should not pay any heed to the propaganda of Congress and other opposition parties as PM Narendra Modi has many times sated that no one can do anything with the reservation,” Khatana said adding that there are opportunities for all in the country today.

He said that Baba Saheb Ambedkar has given a remarkable Constitution to this country where rights of every class are safeguarded.

Dr. Davinder Manyal, said that Amarnath Bhagat was a revolutionary leader of Dalit Samaj of J&K in his times and he has worked a lot for the upliftment of the reserved categories.

Shaheed Amarnath Committee Bishnah Chairman, J.L Bhagat threw light on the life and struggles of Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath of Batote, Ramban.

He said after witnessing injustice with downtrodden section of society Amarnath resigned from the Government job and joined social service.

At Shalamar, tribute paying programme to Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath was attended by Surinder Bhagat, president Bhagat Amarnath Charitable Trust, Gian Chand Dogra, vice president, Rashpal Digra, general secretary, Bansi Lal Choudhary, vice president, Mohan Lal Pawar, secretary, Gurmeet Dutta, secretary, Yashpal Singh, secretary and others.

A similar function was also organised by All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC/Minority Organisations (AICMO) was held here today.

On the occasion two resolutions were adopted by AICMO, to unite SC, ST, OBC and Minority to work for strengthening Social Justice Movement which was started by Shaheed Bhagat ji to save fundamental rights and constitutional rights.

Speaking on the occasion, RK Kalsotra, State President of Confederation said, “Earlier, in 2023 two resolutions were also adopted by the organisation, first to declare Gazetted holiday in UT-J&K under NI Act 1981 and second, renaming the Baglihar Hydro Electric Power Project to Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath Hydro Electric Power Project,” he said.

“A memorandum in this regard was also send to the President, Prime Minister and LG UT-J&K and members of the organisation also met with CS and submitted memorandum to act on our demands but the Government failed to fulfil our demands,” he added.

The son of soil, Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath was born at village Champa near Batote in a Megh family.

He resigned from the Govt. job and joined social service and created a close contact with Jammu based Dalit leaders and adopted the path of agitation.

Leaders of the confederation paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath and pledged to make him a national hero who fought for the rights of underprivileged in J&K.

Confederation also paid tribute to their Finance Secretary Late Harbans Lal, who expired on 30th March 2024 at Jammu and also appointed Romesh Chander as new Finance Secretary by one voice in the function.

Among others who paid their tributes included J A Kazmi, Harris Kranti, Ramesh Uttama, Amar Mamoon, Bansi Lal Chaoudhary, Tarsem Khullar, Dr Romesh Kaith, Dina Nath, Kuldeep Kumar, Prithvi Chand, Dr AC Bhagat, Piar Chand, Ashok Tanitra, Roshan Ch, Kuldeep Singh Giani, Mohd Rafi, Roop Lal, Ramesh Sarmal and Mohinder Kumar.

Meanwhile, Rich floral tribute were also paid to Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath on his 54th martyrdom anniversary at his home in his native village Champa, Batote.

In this connection, a function was held which was attended by his family members including his wife, Shanti Devi, daughters and grandchildren besides villagers where his contribution to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community was remembered.

According to the Late, Bhagat Amarnath’s daughter, Shakuntala Devi after giving an ultimatum to the then-state Government his father late Bhagat Amarnath along with Dalit leaders Babu Parmanand, Babu Milkhi Ram, Bhagat Chhaju Ram, Pashori Lal and Mahasha Nar Singh had sat on a fast unto death on May 21, 1970, at Karan Park in Jammu in support of their demand for the reservation for Scheduled Castes in J&K like it was already in force in other parts of India and sacrificed his life on June 1, 1970.

However, after his sacrifice, the state Government implemented the reservation for Scheduled Castes in J&K.

Bhagat Amaranth achieved martyrdom on June 1, 1970 for the cause of Reservation for Dalits.