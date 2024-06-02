CEO reviews counting preparedness of ROs, DEOs

*Asks for strict implementation of ECI guidelines

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, today had a comprehensive review of preparedness of the districts ahead of the final counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at Nirvachan Bhawan, here.

The meeting was virtually attended by all the District Election Officers along with the concerned Assistant Returning Officers and ARO Migrants (Jammu, Udhampur, and Delhi). The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on 4th June across 9 counting centres.

The Chief Electoral Officer congratulated the district administrations for successful and peaceful completion of polling in the UT.

The Returning Officers apprised the CEO of the arrangements in place for counting of votes particularly issuance of passes, security arrangements at counting centres, welfare provisions for polling personnel and arrangement of facilitation centres for Media as well as contesting candidates and their counting agents.

The Chief Electoral Officer directed the ROs/DEOs to ensure that adequate arrangements are in place for counting of Postal Ballots and ETPBS as well as for VVPAT slips. He also asked the officers to ensure the provision of proper manpower for data entry in ENCORE.

Stressing the need for a smooth and incident-free counting process, the CEO directed the districts to properly train and sensitize the manpower involved in counting so that proper discipline and decorum at the counting centres is maintained. He also asked the districts to ensure installation of CCTV cameras besides making appropriate arrangements for Videography at the Counting Centres.

The meeting was informed that 10 counting centres have been established for Lok Sabha Polls 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir.

These centres included Government Degree College (Boys) Baramulla for Baramulla PC, Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) for Srinagar PC, Government Degree College (Boys) Anantnag and Government PG College Rajouri for Anantnag-Rajouri PC, Government Degree College Kathua for Udhampur PC, premises comprising Government Polytechnic College and Government MAM college Jammu for Jammu PC, Government College for Women Gandhi Nagar Jammu for ARO Migrant Jammu, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Udhampur for ARO Migrant Udhampur and 5 Prithviraj Road J&K House, New Delhi, for ARO Migrant Delhi.