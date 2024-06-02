BJP holds meetings of Parliament Management Committee, CGs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP accompanied by Ashok Koul, general secretary (Organization), J&K BJP chaired an Election Management Committee meeting of Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary Constituency at party Headquarters, here, today.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union MoS, Sunil Sharma, general secretary, Sunil Sethi, chief spokesperson also shared the dais and addressed the meeting.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, lauded the role of the Election Management Committee of the Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary Constituency while carrying out election-related activities. He said that the BJP activists had reached the most inaccessible parts of the region during the elections to secure votes and support for the party’s MP candidate to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Raina said that being a BJP activist means to shoulder the responsibility of the nation and society and they have proven their dedication in these Parliamentary elections. He further said that their groundwork well before the elections and during the election along with the development works carried out by the sitting MP in the Parliamentary Constituency has resulted in massive voting in favour of BJP in the Parliamentary election 2024.

Ashok Koul, in the meeting, discussed the working during the Parliament election 2024 in the Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary Constituency with the Election Management Committee. He prompted the members of the Management Committee to share their experiences and pointed out the various specified areas that will need further efforts by the party cadre to secure even more support for the party during the forthcoming elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

Later in the evening, Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP, and Ashok Koul, general secretary (Organization), accompanied by Dr. Narinder Singh, national secretary, BJP, Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister, Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP, Sunil Sharma, general Secretary, addressed a joint meeting of Core Groups of Jammu-Reasi and Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary Constituencies.

During the meeting, the senior party functionaries, discussed in length various factors during the election management, campaigning and the voting process.