DGP inaugurates 5G-enabled i5 smart panels at PPS Miran Sahib

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: DGP RR Swain today inaugurated 5G-enabled i5 Smart Panels at the Jammu and Kashmir Police Public School (PPS) Miran Sahib.

The event, held in the presence of Prof Rasmita Das Swain, Chairperson of the Management Committee, J&K PPSs/PWWA, MN Tiwari (IGP Armed/IRP Jammu Zone), Suram Singh (Nodal Officer, J&K PPS Jammu), and Principal Rajeev Sharma, marked a transformative step for the school’s educational infrastructure.

As per a statement, the 5G-enabled i5 Smart Panels is an initiative of MN Tiwari, which promises substantial technological enhancements for students and teachers.

In his address, the DGP emphasized that the greatest welfare measure of the Police Department is providing quality education to the children of police personnel.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by these children due to their parents’ demanding jobs, he underscored the importance of a nurturing educational environment.

The DGP articulated his vision of establishing schools in all districts and sub-divisions, providing safe, drug-free, and inclusive educational settings.

He stressed the institution’s core values: dignity, equality, and comprehensive education accessible to all, regardless of economic or social background.

Highlighting the department’s commitment, he spoke about empowering children through education, ensuring competent teachers and a holistic curriculum.

The event saw the DGP felicitating 12 teachers for their outstanding performance during the 2023-24 session and honouring 12 top-performing students from classes 9 to 12.

Prof Rasmita Das Swain congratulated the administrative team and emphasized that the new smart panels would make learning engaging and effective.

She praised the dedication of Principal Rajeev Sharma and urged teachers to continuously innovate their teaching methods.

IGP Armed/IRP Jammu MN Tiwari expressed gratitude to the DGP and other dignitaries for their support. He assured that the Smart Class Panels would be optimally used to enhance educational quality. Tiwari also acknowledged the resolution of salary anomalies for teachers and congratulated students for their excellent CBSE results.

Principal Rajeev Sharma expressed gratitude for the DGP’s visit, highlighting the police department’s role in providing affordable education to the children of martyrs, serving and retired personnel, SPOs, and low-income civilian families.

The function concluded with a vote of thanks from Suram Singh, Nodal Officer, J&K PPS Jammu.

Prominent PWWA members and senior police officers, including ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, DIG CID Kashmir Sujit Kumar, DIG IRP Jammu Sarah Rizvi, and others, graced the event.