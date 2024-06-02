Div Com inaugurates Jashn-e-Hunar at Jammu Haat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: A one month Exhibition-cum-Sale – themed Jashn-e-Hunar, commenced today at Jammu Haat, showcasing a range of local products, including Handloom & Handicraft items.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu inaugurated the event in presence of Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Dr. Arun Kumar Manhas, Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu and Virender Kumar Manyal, General Manager, District Industries Centre Jammu.

While welcoming the Divisional Commissioner, the Director Industries & Commerce said that main aim of such exhibitions is to provide a platform to the local manufacturers, women entrepreneurs, artisans, craftsmen and service providers to come, display, sell and promote their products. He further elaborated that this is the regular feature and such exhibitions are conducted on regular intervals.

The main attraction of the exhibition is Handloom & Handicraft products, Bamboo products manufactured by local artisans, ODOP products, Calligraphy, Origami and Industrial products.

More than 80 entrepreneurs have displayed their products at the Exhibition. The stalls displayed include that of Sahaj Sabharwal, Sarveshwar Foods, DSD Knitwear (PMEGP), Priya Colorful Backyard, Info bug, ITC, Naturis Cosmetics, Kanwal Food & Spices, Priya Gold, JK Industries and many more. Moreover scores of stalls from Government Departments viz Handicraft, Handloom, SRLM etc. were also on display.

While taking the round of the stalls, the Director apprised the Chief Guest about the success stories of the entrepreneurs who availed the benefits of Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme [PMEGP] and Women Entrepreneurs financed through the Industries & Commerce Department.

He said these entrepreneurs are inspiring other youth towards entrepreneurship and become ‘Job Providers’ instead of ‘Job Seekers.’