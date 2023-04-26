Tribute paid to Maharaja Hari Singh on his death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: On 62nd death anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, rich tribute were paid to the last Dogra ruler of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir princely State, here today.

Leaders as well as activists of various political and social organizations assembled at Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu and paid floral tributes to the Maharaja.

Click here to watch video

Led by Yuva Rajput Sabha and Ajatshatru Singh, grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh, gathering on the occasion raised slogans like `Maharaja Hari Singh Amar Rahe’. They garlanded the statute of Maharaja Hari Singh and showered flower petals as mark of respect for the last Dogra ruler.

Prominent among those, who paid tribute to the Maharaja, included President of Yuva Rajput Sabha President Rajan Singh Happy, YRS chief patron Rajinder Singh, YRS Chairman Raghubir Singh, former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas, former minister R S Chib, BJP leader and Team Jammu chief Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Mahant Rajesh Bittu, NDPI President Rajesh Gupta, Sunil Dimple and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajatshatru Singh highlighted the contribution of Maharaja Hari Singh in socio-political and religious reforms in the State during his rule. He also threw light on the diverse facts of his personality and good governance.

Ajatshatru Singh said it was only because of the wisdom and political vision of the Dogra rulers of the J&K State that the people of the entire State did not suffer the British tyranny as the people of the rest of the country suffered during 200 years of the British rule in India.

“In a memorable speech in London in 1931-32 at the Round Table Conference on Indian constitutional reforms, Maharaja Hari Singh ji fearlessly demanded honour and equality for India. Maharaja with his political wisdom had preferred to join the secular state of India instead of the theocratic state of Pakistan by signing the instrument of accession on October 26, 1947,” he reminded and also lauded the role played by Yuva Rajput Sabha in getting a public holiday sanctioned on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.

Yuva Rajput Sabha President and other representatives also addressed the gathering and appealed leaders of all the political parties to join hand for spreading awareness about the rich cultural legacy of the erstwhile State of J&K.