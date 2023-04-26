Lawyers have dual role in mediation process: CJ

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: The Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh today inaugurated five-days mandatory Mediation Training Programme for the Advocates of various districts of Jammu Province in presence of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chairman, Mediation and Conciliation Committee at Judicial Academy here.

Delivering his inaugural address, the Chief Justice highlighted the significance of mediation not only in justice delivery system but also in day to day life of an individual. He further stated that with the growing economy, disputes are inevitable and judiciary is unable to cope up with the mounting arrears because of various reasons so the alternate modes of resolving disputes assume all the more importance to reduce the arrears and to save the social fabric of nation.

“The mediation brings peace and harmony amongst the disputing parties in particular and society in general”, he said, adding “lawyers play a dual role in mediation process as on the one hand they have to persuade their clients for mediation and on the other they have to perform the role of the mediator for facilitating amicable settlement of disputes”.

Chief Justice sought synergized efforts by the judicial officers and lawyers towards institutionalization of the mechanism of mediation for the larger benefit and satisfaction of the litigant public. He said mediation is a programme which we cannot undertake without the participation of Bar.

Appreciating the efforts of the Mediation and Conciliation Committee comprising of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chairman and Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary, members of the Committee, in holding such educative courses, the Chief Justice said, “this training course will definitely do wonders towards adding to the skills of the mediators, besides enhancing their excellence and expertise in the field”.

He urged the participating advocates to learn the innovative methods and techniques of mediation from the eminent experts and make optimum use of the same because in future they have to perform the role of trainers.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, in his address, gave an overview of the concept of mediation and said that the mediation had been an integral part of Indian culture and traditionally going to courts was considered against one’s reputation. He further said that mediation has a potential to be the most effective instrument towards ensuring expeditious disposal of cases.

M K Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, and Director, J&K Judicial Academy, while giving a brief account of the programme, stated that mediation is an ADR mechanism in resolving disputes with the help of a third neutral person who assists the parties at dispute to reach a negotiated resolution.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Coordinator, Mediation and Conciliation Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh conducted the proceedings of the programme and also proposed the vote of thanks.

Among those who attended the inaugural session include R K Wattal, Special Judge, Anti Corruption (CBI Cases), Jammu, Sanjay Parihar, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General and Yash Paul Bourney, Registrar Vigilance.

Dr Aditi Choudhary and V K Bansal, both Judicial Officers and Senior Trainers from Delhi are the Resource Persons for the Training Programme, wherein, 25 Advocates from various districts of Jammu province are participating.