LG reviews power situation during upcoming summer months

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMu, Apr 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting of Power Development Department to review power situation during the upcoming summer months, today at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting discussed the various aspects to meet the high electricity demand and a multi-pronged strategy to ensure adequate availability of power.

The Lt Governor directed the officers to strictly implement the decisions taken in the earlier meetings to meet any peak demand and proactive actions for robust power distribution & transmission system.

He also directed to launch a campaign against theft of electricity. He said cases of theft should be tackled on priority since it is an important aspect to ensure energy security to all.

The Lt Governor sought a detailed report on the ongoing power sector projects and schemes such as installation of pre-paid meters. He directed the officers to analyse all the issues such as manpower augmentation & rationalisation to provide better power services to the people of J&K.

He further instructed to complete the augmentation and upgradation work of Grid stations on a war footing.

A PowerPoint presentation was given by H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department on actions taken on the directions during the previous review meeting.

The Lt Governor also launched Real-Time Data acquisition system (RT-DAS). The system would provide real-time access to performance parameters pertaining to different feeders besides other benefits.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department along with other senior officials attended the meeting.