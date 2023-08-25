Transporters to go on indefinite strike from Aug 31

*Not to join CCI sponsored bandh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: Giving five-days’ ultimatum to the JK UT Administration, transporters today declared to go on indefinite strike from August 31 and said that they will not join JCCI sponsored Jammu bandh call on August 26 (Saturday).

Addressing media-persons here today, Ajit Singh, Chairman All J&K Transport Welfare Association said that they believe in table-talks and will not take any decision in haste. He said they fully support the genuine issue of Jammu people regarding lifting of Sarore Toll Plaza and unconditional release of Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders/ activists.

Singh said in view of coming Rakhi festival and Shri Amarnath Ji and Budha Amarnath Ji yatra, they have taken a decision to go on indefinite Chakka Jam strike from Lakhanpur to Kashmir from Thursday, August 31 if Government failed to address these issues.

Regarding their decision not to join Jammu Chamber sponsored bandh call, the Transport Union leader said they were not taken into confidence by the JCCI people. The issue was not discussed with them at all, only they received message regarding meeting.

Singh said a sufficient time of 5-days has been given to the Administration. They must take a decision with regard to Toll Plaza as many organizations are on the road. It is illegal to charge Toll when there is no good road and moreover, traffic has been diverted to border road after damage caused to Tarnah bridge near Dyala Chak on July 19. It takes more than three hours to reach Kathua from Jammu now.

The AJKTWA leader strongly urged the Union Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and National Highway authorities to suspend Sarore Toll Plaza as it has been established within 60 kms of distance and it is unfair to charge toll when no proper road has been provided to the road-users.

AJKTWA president Vijay Singh Chib, Banihal Route Bus Union president Gurdeep Singh Pappu, Bharat Bhushan Sharma- president Chhamb Route Bus Union, R S Pura Bus Union president- Lal Singh, Taxi Union president Devinder Choudhary, heads of Mini-bus, Tempo Travelers/ Sumo, Truck, Autorikshaw Unions were also present.

Later, the transporters took out a protest march from Ware House to Bikram Chowk and Tawi bridge demanding suspension of Sarote Toll Plaza and release of Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders, lodged in Kathua jail.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Transport Union leaders was held with the Divisional Commissioner Jammu in his office chambers this evening, where the issue of strike and Toll Plaza were discussed. The administration assured that the issue of Toll Plaza will be resolved within two days. The issue regarding release of YRS leaders was also discussed with the Div Com, Ramesh Kumar during meeting, AJKTWA president Vijay Singh Chib said.