KV1 wins Cricket Trophy in 52nd Regional Sports Meet

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: In a nail biting final match, Kendriya Vidyalaya 1 defeated Kendriya Vidyalaya 2 by nine runs and clinched the trophy at 52nd Regional Sports Meet here today.

Batting first, KV1 scored a reasonable 55 runs in stipulated eight overs in which Lokesh scored 24 runs in 14 balls and Ravleen scored 12 runs. In reply, KV2 cricket team was all-out at 46 runs. Thus KV1 defeated KV2 by nine runs. Harish was declared as man of the match for his crucial three wickets in two overs.

In this Regional Sports Meet, which was held at KV2, various teams of Kendriya Vidyalaya schools from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions participated.

Earlier, in the league matches KV1 team showed brilliant performance in both batting and bowling and won all the matches by defeating KV Srinagar, KV Ban Talab, KV Cantt and KV2 to enter into the final.

The matches were held under-17 age category and 13- year old Nirbhay Khajuria of KV1 was the youngest player in the tournament who showed his brilliance with his bowling. Incharge Teacher Sandesh Bhat, Arvinder Singh and Pavan escorted the winning team.