J&K HC Bar Association extends support to Jammu bandh call

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Jammu today announced extension of full support to Jammu bandh call given by Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) on August 26.

Addressing a press conference, President of the Bar Association Senior Advocate Vikram Sharma said, “after detailed deliberations the Bar has decided to extend full support to Jammu bandh call”, adding “we will wholeheartedly participate in the bandh, which we expect will be a success”.

He further said that High Court Bar Association always fought for the issues of Jammu and this time also it will rub shoulders with other sections of the society in getting the burning issues resolved.

“We hope administration will act with utter promptitude and resolve the Sarore Toll Plaza and Smart Meters issues so that society can live peacefully and people don’t come on the roads”, he further said and even requested the Government that civil society members lodged in Kathua Jail should be released forth with as a goodwill gesture ahead of the forthcoming festival season”.

Pointing towards the visit of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) team visit to Jammu, the Bar president said, “we hope within next few days something positive will come out and prevailing stalemate will come to an end”.

The press conference was attended by almost all the office bearers of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Jammu.