DPAP to develop Marwah, Warwan if comes to power: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

WARWAN (Kishtwar), Aug 25: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party Ghulam Nabi Azad has assured people of Marwah and Warwan area that if elected DPAP would ensure comprehensive development of these far-flung areas which have been ignored by successive Governments after his tenure as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing series of public meetings during his four-day tour of remote Marwah and Warwan areas of Kishtwar district where he was accorded rousing welcome by the people, Azad assured construction of tunnels which would connect these remote areas with Kashmir, electricity and mobile connectivity as villages remain cut off from rest of the country most of the year.

Flaying the successive Governments of ignoring Kishtwar’s remotest areas, the former J&k Chief Minister assured people that two more blocks, Higher Secondary schools for Deharna, Changer, Gumri would be sanctioned by the DPAP government if elected to power.

“The valleys of Marwah and Warwan stand testimony to the majestic beauty which remain untapped and if elected, the DPAP Government would create jobs for unemployed youth by promoting tourism here and the tunnels would ensure round the year connectivity with Kashmir from where tourists could flock these areas,” affirmed Ghulam Nabi Azad who also promised to conduct special police recruitment drive for youth of Marwah and Warwan.

Expressing surprise that even in 21st century people of Marwah, Warwan and other far-flung areas live without electricity, mobile connectivity with no roads and bridges, Azad criticised successive Governments for ignoring remote villages of Kishtwar where development remains on paper and in power corridors.

“During my three-day tour I assessed and experienced myself your major problems of no electricity, zero mobile connectivity and absolutely poor road infrastructure which pains me most as these areas have been totally left to fend for themselves over the years,” Azad said.

The residents of Sukhnai in Warwan recalled his efforts as Rajya Sabha MP in providing MPLAD assistance to 120 fire affected families in 2016 when the entire village was engulfed in devastating fire.

Chairman DPAP was accompanied by Vice-Chairman GM Saroori, general secretary Chaudhary Haroon Khatana, chief spokesperson Salman Nizami, Provincial general secretary Shafiq Shabnam, District president Shabir Lone, spokesperson Shariq Saroori, Block president Marwah Ghulam Mohd Wani, Block president Warwan Gh Rasool Wani and other leaders during his tour of these blocks of Kishtwar district.