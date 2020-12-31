Transporters’ strike from Jan 6

Waiving off Token, Passenger Tax demanded

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 31: The transporters of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have warned to go on indefinite ‘Chakka Jam’ strike from Lakhanpur to Kashmir, from January 6, 2021 as the Government has failed to address their issues.

Addressing press conference here today, president All J&K Transport Welfare Association (J&K), T S Wazir, who was accompanied by presidents of various Bus, Truck, Tanker, Sumo/ Taxi, Minibus, Auto-rikshaw Unions, said that since March 2020, the transporters and transport operators have suffered a lot in view of COVID lock down. He said many transporters have turned bankrupt due to lock down and lack of any support from the Government.

Wazir said there was strong resentment among the transporters against Government for its rigid attitude. All the commercial vehicles have been taken off the road due to lock down and rigid attitude of the UT Government. He said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways extended the validity of all documents till March 31, 2021 but the J&K UT Government is imposing penalties for all documents at the time of their renewal.

The Association leader said that transporters are demanding waiving off Token Tax, Passenger Tax, Renewal Fee , penalties etc due to COVID-19 lock down as other States like Punjab have done for their transporters. He said Association approached Govt many times and also submitted cost of operation for revision of passenger tax and proposed 30% hike in passenger fare due to day by day increase in the price of diesel and petrol.

Wazir said the transporters are made to suffer due to huge losses in operations and imposing heavy penalties for delay in registration of commercial vehicles beyond 30 days. For fabrication, the transporters take away their vehicles to Punjab and even in Harayana and it takes time. They are helpless in this regard. They must be given reasonable time.

Wazir declared that now after meeting with the stakeholders / transporters from Kashmir and Jammu, it has been decided to go on strike from January 6, 2021 in entire J&K UT right from Lakhanpur up to Kupwara (Kashmir) and inconvenience to the general public will be the responsibility of the Government. He said transporters are being force d to adopt agitational path.