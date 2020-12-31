Justice Mithal appointed as J&K CJ, Justice Bindal transferred to Calcutta HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 31: President of India Ram Nath Kovind today appointed Justice Pankaj Mithal, first puisne Judge of Allahabad High Court as Chief Justice of Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Moreover, President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, has transferred Justice Rajesh Bindal, Acting Chief Justice of J&K High Court, as a Judge of the Calcutta High Court.

The separate notifications in this regard have been issued by the Department of Justice of Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Few days back, the Supreme Court Collegium had approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Pankaj Mithal as Chief Justice of Common High Court of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory Ladakh and transfer of Justice Rajesh Bindal to Calcutta High Court.