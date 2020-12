DGP’s Commendation Medal announced, 629 honoured

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 31: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has awarded DGP’s Commendation Medal and Certificate, in favour of 551 police personnel/SPOs, 52 Army/BSF/VRPF/ITBP/SSB personnel, 22 civil officers/officials and 4 civilians, for their meritorious and exemplary performance rendered by them during the year 2020.

Those who bagged the DGP’s Medal and Certificate are Sargun Shukla, Manzoor Ahmad Saleh, Rakesh Kumar, Monika Sagar Gupta and Mohammad Majid Malik (all SSPs), Amod Ashok Nagpure, Sudhanshu Verma, Safdar Hamid Samoon and Vivek Shekhar Sharma (all SPs).

The Deputy SPs who bagged the award are Khursheed Ahmad Baba, Aman-ul-Haq, Ravinder Kumar Thusoo, Darshal Lal, Farooq Ahmad, Jamrodh Singh, Reyaz Ahmad, Ramji Dass, Kewal Krishan, Nissar Ahmed, Manzoor Hussain, Narinder Singh, Deedar Singh, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Arvinder Kotwal, Mohd Ayoub, Farooq Hussain Shah, Manjeet Singh, Mohd Aftab Awan, Shukat Rafiq Wani, Syed Majeed Mosavi, Nawaz Ahmed, Fahad Tak, Sandeep Bhat, Imran Malik, Shivali Kotwal, Imtiaz Ahmed, Manish Kumar Sharma, Rajinder Singh, Govinda Rattan, Tussif Ahmed, Mohd Nawaz Khandey, Pardeep Singh Sen, Dheraj Singh Katoch, Sourabh Prashar, Chhabil Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, Sachit Mahajan, Suresh Kumar, Sheikh Mudasir Ahmad Farooqi, Shamsher Singh, Gulzar Rashid Magray, Faraz Hussain Shah, Ghulam Mustafa Bhat, Shivender Singh Jamwal, Mansha Beg, Shahzada Kabir, Mudasser Ahmad, Swati Sharma, Amit Kumar Sharma, Rahul Nagar, Sahil Mahajan, Sharad, Majad Ali. Senior PO Ajay Kumar has also bagged DGP’s award.

Inspectors who have been awarded are Raj Kumar, Mohammad Ashraf, Mohd Yaseen, Mohd Saleem, Nisar Ahmad Hurra, Arjun Chib, Deepak Jasrotia, Masoof Ahmed, Gh Mohammed Rather, Mohd Raffi Shah, Jagjiwan Bhagat, Feroz Ahmad, Mohd Farooq, Ajay Hans, Vinod Kumar, Sheikh Mohd Saleem, Syed Nazir Ahmad, Bhupinder Singh Sasan, Satinder Singh, Mohd Iqbal, Rajesh Singh, Som Raj, Tasaduq Majeed, Inder Paul Singh, Sajad Ahmad Lone, Naresh Chander, Khalil Ahmed, Behari Lal, Arun Sharma, Rajinder Singh, Sohan Singh, Kamal Singh, Vijay Kumar Sharma, Muzaffar Ahmad Mir, Ashwani Kumar, Tarseem Kumar, Shamim Ahmed, Ranjeet Singh, Ashish Khajuria, Mir Sajad Bashir, Rabinder Singh, Tousif Ahmad Mir, Kushab Kumar, Jan Mohammad, Showkat Ahmad, Owais Gani, Vishal Dubey, Ankush Sharma, Firdous Ahmad, Hardeep Singh, Amit Basur, Sanjeev Kalsi, Shahid Amin and PO Hemanshu Mahajan.

Sub Inspectors who have been awarded are Sagar Chand, Shadi Lal Tikoo, Prem Sagar, Suman Lata, Assadullah, Krishan Ji, Mohd Iqbal Haqani, Nazir Ahmad, Mohammad Yousuf, Susheel Kumar, Sohan Singh, Rashid Ahmad, Joginder Singh, Manzoor Hussain, Ab Majid Reshi, Mohammad Ayoub, Neelam Sharma, Manzoor Ahmad, Rajinder Magotra, Rakesh Gupta, Mohd Nawaz, Kulbir Chand, Jatinder Kumar, Javid Ahmad, Rakesh Kumar, Surinder Kumar Pandit, Rozi Bhat, Firdous Ahmad, Darshan Kumar, Gulshan Kumar, Raj Kumar Pandita, Shabir Ahmad Dar, Waseem Jehangir, Mudasir Hussain, Amit Pal Singh, Younis Ahmad, Ashwani Kumar, Rajeshwar Singh, Sushil Choudhary, Nissar Ahmad, Madhupal Singh, Sushma Kumari, Tribhawan Khajuria, Danish Maqbool Dar, Sandeep Charak, Arun Slathia, Tawseef Habib, Munish Gandotra, Sumeet Sharma, Sandeep Kumar, Shabir Hussain, Vinod Kumar, Parvaiz Ahmed Khanday, Tarun Gandotra, Hilal Ahmad, Sameer Ahmad, Mohsin Ahmad, Ishfaq Ahmad, Towseef Ahmad, Zahoor Hussain, Mubashar Hussain, Tajamul Salam, Arjun Magotra, Gowhar Ali, Vishal Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Subzar Ahmad.

Assistant Sub Inspectors who have been awarded are Padam Dev, Suram Singh, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Shiv Ram, Shiv Kumar, Onkar Nath, Gandharb Chand, Mohan Singh, David Masih, Gh Mohammad, Ab Rashid, Dhian Singh, Mohd Shafi, Gh Mohd Padder, Darshan Lal, Tariq Ahmad Shah, Kishore Kumar, Chaman Lal, Jaspal Singh, Abdul Ahad, Karnail Singh, Manzoor Ahmad, Abdul Rasheed, Mohd Ashraf, Nazir Ahmad Wani, Abdul Majeed, Shiv Kumar, Susheel Kumar, Swaran Singh, Tarsem Lal, Ashwani Kumar, Mukhtar Ahmad, Bopinder Singh, Romesh Chander Sharma, Ramneek Singh, Yar Mohammad, Altaf Ahmad, Rajesh Kumar, Kuldip Kumar, Imtiyaz Raheem, Parveen Kumar, Feroz Ahmad Dar, Rajesh Kumar, Lakhvinder Singh, Gh Mohd Khan, Mohd Shafi, Javaid Ahmad, Rinku Kumar, Anil Kumar Zutshi, Showkat Aijaz Mir, Swarn Singh, Bilal Ahmad, Syed Altaf Ahmad, Tanveer Ahmad, Mubarik Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad.

The Head Constables who bagged the award are Ram Rattan, Abdul Rehman, Mohd Yousuf, Muzaffer Ahmed, Rachpaul Singh, Mohd Akbar, Bashir Ahmad, Abdul Qayoom, Jayant Kumar, Gayas-ud-Din, Surinder Kumar, Girdhari Lal, Ali Mohammad, Zaffar Javaid, Mohammad Hussain, Ghulam Jeelani, Khalid Mehmood, Mohan Lal, Mohd Shafi, Syeed Maqbool, Uttam Singh, Sarfa Ram, Ajay Singh, Dharamjeet Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Hafizullah Shah, Mohd Shafi, Meena Devi, Abdul Majeed, Balwant Singh, Suneel Kumar, Farooq Ahmad, Nasib Kour, Bashir Ahmed Dar, Yoginder Singh, Lateef Ahmad, Karnail Singh, Sanjay Pandita, Zakir Hussain, Mohd Sadiq, Deepak Khajuria, Ravi Kumar, Kewal Sharma, Mohd Younis, Mohd Lateef, Manzoor-ul-Habib, Noor Alahi, Firdous Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad, Zahid Hussain Shah, Mohd Shafi, Raj Kumar Raina, Rafiq Ahmad Rather, Mohd Maqbool, Abdul Rashid, Azhar Hussain, Sudesh Kumar, Rajinder Saini, Ayub Ahmad, Abdul Hamid, Ab Majeed, Gulzar Ahmad, Vikrant Singh, Ashok Kumar, Rashpaul Singh, Yash Paul, Mohd Abas Ganie, Mohammad Afzal, Muzaffar Iqbal, Ajaz Ahmad, Naresh Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Aijaz Ahmad, Rajesh Mattoo, Altaf Hussain, Farooq Ahmad, Manzoor Hussain Peer, Rakesh Kumar Pandita, Ashwani Kumar, Partap Singh, Santosh Singh, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Ashok Kumar, Koshal Kumar, Javid Akber, Ajay Kumar, Showkat Sultan, Afaq Ali, Qayoom Ahmad, Anil Dhar, Omer Hussain Woda, Muzaffar Ahmad and Zahoor Ahmad.

The Senior Grade Constables who have been awarded are Pawan Singh, Dev Raj, Gh Nabi, Gharan Singh, Mehmood Ahmad, Mohinderpal Singh, Safdar Abass, Pawan Kumar, Tariq Ahmad, Gurmeet Singh, Gh Rasool, Rakesh Kumar, Kishore Kumar, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohd Altaf, Sanjay Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Udeep Raina, Abdul Rashid, Abdul Qayoom, Rakesh Kumar, Satinder Singh, Parshotam Singh, Krishan Kumar, Mohd Ramzan, Kulbir Singh, Mohammad Sarwar Lone, Sajad Ahmad, Javaid Ahmad Dar, Balbir Singh, Nissar Hussain, Arshid Ahmad Lone, Vicky Kumar, Bashir Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad, Ramesh Kumar, Abdul Rehman, Inderjeet Raina, Sat Paul, Ashwani Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Krishan Paul, Mohammad Amin, Showkat Ahmad, Nirmal Singh, Mohd Shabir, Javid Ahmad, Ashok Koul, Altaf Ahmad, Anwar Shah, Nissar Ahmad, Driver Vishav Bandhu, Jaseer Ahmad, Mubashir Mehraj, Nayeem Nadeem Bhat, Syed Tariq Ahmad, Satpal Singh, Dawood Ahmad, Shabir Ahmad, Romesh Chander, Mohammad Maqbool, Sanjay Kumar, Mushtaq Ahmad, Khursheed Ahmad, Mohd Ashraf, Muzaffer Ahmad, Rajinder Lal, Gulshan Hussain, Farooq Ahmad Malla, Javid Iqbal, Zahoor Ahmad, Showkat Ali, Javid Ahmad, Shahbaz Ali, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Kumar, Khalid Shafi Baba, Mohd Aslam, Majid Amin, Kulbushan Khajuria, Mohd Arif, Raman Kumar, Mohd Sarfaraz, Sanjay Kumar, Showkat Ahmad, Sanjeet Singh, Surinder Singh, Suraj Singh, Yash Paul, Javed Iqbal, Narinder Sharma, Naresh Kumar, Firdous Ahmad Kattoo, Peer Mohd Maqbool, Vishal Koul, Kuldeep Kumar, Sajad Ahmad, Tanveer Ahamd Khan, Mubashir Yousuf, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Zuhaib Nasir, Dharminder Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Mehraj Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Iqbal, Jagdeep Sharma, Abhineet Singh, Sunil Pagotra, Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, Aijaz Ahmad, Babita Tandon, Mehnaz Kounser, Mandeep Singh, Showkat Ali, Vikram Jeet, Sayida Akhter, Raj Kumar, Afif Shafi, Parvez Iqbal, Firdous Ahmad Bhat, Bilal Ahmad, Kuldeep Raj, Sharwan Sharma, Aijaz Ahmad Matta, Javid Ahmad Mir and Fida Hussain.

Constables who have been awarded are Liaqat Ali, Anil Raina, Ravinder Kumar, Suhail Gulzar Bhat, Mohammad Iqbal, Mohammad Rafiq, Jagdish Kumar, Garu Lal, Jankar Kumar, Mushtaq Ahmad, Sunil Kumar, Mohinder Singh, Rattan Singh, Amit Kumar, Sunny Verma, Gurpreet Singh, Nazir Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad, Lakshmi Dutt, Jatesh Sangra, Pankaj Lasotra, Hilal Ahmad, Ashish Sharma, Gurpreet Singh, Ajaz Ahmad, Suresh Singh, Suresh Kumar, Faryad Ahmad, Harish Verdhan, Nitan Sharma, Imtiaz Hussain, Salhuddin, Eishan Ahmad Mir, Ajaz Raheem, Burhan Bashir, Dilawar Singh, Rakesh Singh, Imran Khan, Tariq Ahmad, Ather Nazir, Sartaj Ahmad, Neeraj Singh, Ajay Manhas, Sandeep Singh, Shakeel Ahmad, Farooq Ahmad, Mohan Singh, Raman Kumar, Narinder Singh, Ravinder Pal Singh, Riyaz Ahmad Tantary, Suhail Ahmad, Wasim Ayaz, Anuj Singh, Kaisar Hafeez and Tanveer Ahmad.

Followers who have been awarded are Bodh Raj, Ghulam Mohd Lone, Javid Khan, Parshotam Singh, Tarseem Lal, Ashiq Hussain, Suraj Parkash, Mohd Rafi, Harish Kumar, Rajinder Kour, Raghubir Singh, Hilal Ahmad, Kishore Lal, Bhushan Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Mohd Aslam, Ab Qayoom, Ajaz Hussain, Paramjeet Kumar, Mohd Imran, Nazir Ahmad and Ab Majid.

Six SPOs who have been awarded are Madan Lal, Mohd Ashraf, Zahoor Ahmad, Zakir Hussain, Irshad Ahmad and Makhan Lal. Besides, 27 officers and officials of CRPF, 7 Army officers, 9 officers and officials of SSB, 3 officers of ITBP and 6 officers of BSF have been also honoured with the DGP’s medal. Twenty-two civil officers/officials and 4 civilians have been also been honoured with the DGP’s medal.