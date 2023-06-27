Transforming Jammu Into Sustainable, Vibrant City With Focus On Tourism: JSCL CEO

JAMMU, June 27: The Jammu Smart City Limited is working to make the city sustainable and economically vibrant with a focus on tourism, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Yadav said on Tuesday.

Yadav, who is also the Commissioner of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), was speaking at a function to mark the eighth anniversary of Centre’s flagship Smart Cities Mission.

“Our goal is to transform Jammu into a sustainable and economically vibrant city with a focus on tourism and quality of life,” Yadav said and added that JSCL has successfully completed several projects as part of the Smart Cities Mission.

“These notable achievements include the newly inaugurated ‘Improvement of Road from Dogra Chowk to KC Chowk’, and many others like modernisation of Narwal Mandi, the introduction of a public bicycle sharing system, the construction of state-of-the-art multi-level parking facilities, the facade lighting on the iconic Tawi bridges, and the mesmerising sound and light show at Bagh-e-Bahu,” Yadav said.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015, the Smart Cities Mission strives to enhance the quality of life for residents and drive economic growth throughout India. Jammu was chosen as one of the smart cities in round-3 of selections in June 2017.

Yadav said JSCL has played an instrumental role in enhancing the aesthetic appeal of Jammu with vibrant wall paintings across the city and landscaping projects outside esteemed institutions such as the Jammu University and the Government College for Women.

“JSCL is actively pursuing the ambitious development of the Tawi riverfront project, which will be a game-changer for the city’s tourism potential,” he said.

Electric buses will arrive soon in the city and these “will promote eco-friendly transportation as well as reduce carbon emissions…,” Yadav said.