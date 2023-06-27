Amarnath Yatra This Year Has Greater Significance Due To Two ‘Shravan’ Months: Mahant Giri

SRINAGAR, June 27: The upcoming Amaranth Yatra beginning July 1 has greater significance as there are two ‘Shravan’ months this year – an extraordinary astronomical event taking place after 19 years, custodian of the holy mace of Lord Shiva or the Chhari Mubarak, Mahant Deependra Giri, said here on Tuesday.

This year, the month of ‘Shravan’, also known as ‘Sravana’ or ‘Sawan’, will start on July 4 and will continue till August 31. It will be 59 days long, and there will be eight ‘Sawan’ Mondays or ‘Somwars’ instead of the usual four every year.

“This year’s pilgrimage brings greater significance as we have two ‘Shravan’ months, this year, and this extraordinary astronomical event has taken place after 19 years,” Mahant Deependra Giri said announcing the programme for rituals related to the Chhari Mubarak.

As per the age-old tradition, ‘Bhoomi-Pujan’, ‘Navgrah Pujan’ and ‘Dhawajarohan’ — rituals connected to the beginning of the annual pilgrimage — will be performed at Pahalgam, which is the traditional route of the yatra on the occasion of ‘Ashad Purnima’ (Vyas Purnima) on Monday, July 3, he said.

Chhari Mubarak will be taken to the historic Shankaracharya Temple here on August 16 and Sharika Bhawani Temple a day later, Giri said. He also said rituals for ‘Chhari Sthapana’ will be performed at Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara here on August 19.

After performing ‘Chhari Pujan’ at Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar on the occasion of ‘Nag Panchami’ on August 21, Giri will carry the holy mace to the Amarnath cave shrine to perform ‘pujan’ and have ‘darshan’ early morning on ‘Shravan Purnima’ i.E. August 31.

The holy mace yatra will have night halts at Pahalgam on August 26 and August 27, at Chandanwari on August 28, at Sheshnag on August 29 and at Panchtarani on August 30, Giri said.

He advised sadhus and members of civil society who intend to join the Chhari Mubarak yatra to get registered saying only those registered with valid yatra permits will be allowed during the pilgrimmage. (Agencies)