8 Killed, 16 Injured In Three Separate Road Accidents In J&K

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Jun 27: Eight persons were killed and sixteen others injured after three vehicles skidded off the road and plunged into deep gorges in the hilly Doda and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir in three separate incidents on Tuesday, police officials said.

In the first accident near Chattergalla top on Bhaderwah-Pathankot National Highway in Doda, five persons died after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell 250 metres into a gorge, said Vinod Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah.

He said eleven other passengers travelling in the vehicle were rescued in an injured condition and are being shifted to a hospital.

The accident took place at Guldanda meadow area after which police launched a rescue operation immediately, the officer said. The passenger vehicle was on its way to Bhaderwah from Bani area of Kathua district, he added.

In another incident, one Javaid Ahmad died and four others sustained injuries when their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Bhalla area of Doda district, officials said. The injured have been sent to a hospital, they said.

In Ramban district, two persons – Mohammad Afzal and Mohammad Azmat – were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell over 200 metres into a gorge along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Rampari, officials said.

They said another person, Shabir Ahmad Malik, was critically injured in the accident and has been sent to a hospital by the rescue team. (Agencies)