Apni Party Chief Bukhari Urges Amit Shah To Hold Assembly Polls In J&K, Release Religious Leaders

NEW DELHI, Jun 27: Prominent Kashmiri political leader Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to announce assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and release leading religious leaders in the Union territory from detention.

The Apni Party president placed his representations to the home minister when he called on the latter here, according to a release issued by the Jammu and Kashmir-based party.

Bukhari stressed on the need for the central government to take immediate ”confidence-building measures” to further bolster the prevailing public sentiment.

He conveyed to the home minister to do the needful for the release of the prominent religious leaders ahead of the coming Eid and announce the assembly polls in the Union territory, the release said.

Bukhari said the release of prominent religious leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Moulana Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi and Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, who are under detention in their respective homes, will further fill the environment with a spirit of positivity. ”These influential figures possess the ability to play an important role in helping eradicate social evils, including the prevailing drug abuse in the Valley. Furthermore, the long-awaited announcement of assembly polls in the region would instill a sense of political empowerment among the people. These measures would not only foster a positive atmosphere but will also signify the government’s commitment to empowering the people and upholding democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Apni Party president conveyed this to the home minister, according to the release.

Bukhari and Shah discussed on a wide range of issues, aiming to enhance prevailing peace, foster development, improve governance and address the political dynamics in the region, it said.

During the meeting, Bukhari apprised Shah about the ”existing state of peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir”.

He told the home minister that people of Jammu and Kashmir have played a significant role in fostering and maintaining peace, demonstrating their commitment to a peaceful environment. Welcoming the Amarnath pilgrimage, which is beginning soon, the Apni Party president informed the home minister that people of Jammu and Kashmir are eager to greet the pilgrims as this pilgrimage has always played a pivotal role in fostering religious harmony, strengthening cultural bonds, and yielding significant economic benefits for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.