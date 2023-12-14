Transformative developments in J&K

Sir,

The ratification of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, OBC reservations, and the abrogation of Article 370 mark a historic shift.

The Government’s resolute actions against terrorism, corruption, and the comprehensive infrastructural enhancement showcase a commitment to holistic development.

The newfound stability and record tourist influx post-COVID attest to the region’s positive transformation. The establishment of medical colleges, rural development focus, and commitment to justice for refugees are laudable. The regime’s dedication to inclusive development and zero tolerance for terrorism promises enduring peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Kumar Sharma

Rajouri