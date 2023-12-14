Action against social media misuse

Sir,

The escalating menace of anti-national sentiments on social media platforms demands a comprehensive strategy, and the administration’s resolve to wield legal instruments is commendable. The past success in restoring peace through intelligence-driven crackdowns underscores the need for a multifaceted approach.

The warning against association with misinformation-spreading groups is a crucial step to uphold national integrity. As citizens, we must actively support these efforts and refrain from activities that compromise the sanctity of digital spaces. The Government’s resolute stance on maintaining peace and social harmony is reassuring for the well-being of the region.

Rashmi Rasgotra

Jammu