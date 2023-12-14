Homeopathy College in J&K

Sir,

I express my heartfelt appreciation for the Government’s visionary step in establishing the inaugural Government Homeopathy Medical College in Rakh Hoshyari, Kathua.

The allocation of Rs 70 crore by the Union AYUSH Ministry exemplifies the commitment to revitalize indigenous medical systems. The absence of a dedicated Homeopathy hospital in Jammu and Kashmir, despite numerous practitioners, is a void the new college will fill.

This initiative not only addresses healthcare gaps but also passes on the legacy of Homeopathy to future generations. The Government’s proactive approach deserves applause, as it transforms visionary ideas into tangible actions that will profoundly impact public health.

I look forward to witnessing the positive impact of this transformative development on the region.

Neha Mahajan

Udhampur