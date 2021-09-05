Training workshop for GMC faculty concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 5: A three-day training workshop in the CBME curriculum for the faculty of Govt Medical College, Kathua concluded on Saturday.

As per NMC (earlier MCI) has changed the MBBS curriculum to CBME (Competency Based Medical Education)which was applied in all the Medical Colleges across India since 2019. For this, the Medical faculty needs to be trained by Faculty Development Programmes as per NMC.

GMC Kathua since its inception in 2019 has been trying to excel in academics and providing health care. The first MBBS batch has started well by excelling in university exams.

To further boost the standards of its Medical teaching and health care, GMC Kathua conducted first ever offline workshop BCW for its faculty from Sept 2 to 4, 2021 which was observed, by the NMC observer Dr Ajay Kumar, Associate Prof, CMC Ludhiana. Punjab, following all the COVID protocols.

The workshop was organized by the MEU (Medical Education Unit) of the college under the patronage of GMC Principal, Dr Anjali Nadir Bhat. The MEU resource faculty lead by Dr Sabita Yograj, Coordinator (MEU&CC) (Prof & Head, Dept. of Physiology) included Dr Anil Mehta, (Prof & Head, Dept. of Obst. & Gynae), Dr Rajrishi Sharma (Prof & Head, Dept. of Surgery), Dr Sanjay Kalsotra (Prof & Head, Dept. of Anaesthesia), Dr Surinder Atri (Prof & Head, Dept of Pathology), Dr BN Bougal (Prof & Head, Dept of Medicine), Dr Ravinder Kumar ( Assoc. Prof, Dept of Surgery), Dr Menakeshi Rana (Assoc. Prof, Dept of Obst. & Gynae).

A total 29 faculty members of GMC Kathua were successfully trained in the CBME curriculum as per the NMC guidelines during this workshop, a GMC spokesman said.