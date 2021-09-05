False promises reason for hopelessness among people: Manjit

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 5: Apni Party provincial president, Jammu, Manjit Singh has said that there is disappointment among the people with regard to the political parties for misleading them through their false promises.

“In last three years, there has been no change in the lives of the people due to the unchanged political situation in J&K and they still face negligence and ignorance in the Government offices due to bureaucratic approach. The unchanged circumstances have compelled them to stay away from the political parties as well as Government offices as they developed distrust and hopelessness,” said Manjit Singh.

Manjit was addressing a joining programme in which Neelam Kumari along with over a dozen prominent women joined Apni Party. Welcoming them into the party, Manjit Singh said that it was unfortunate to note detachment among the people due to false promises and divisive politics. “People are joining the Apni Party with a hope that we will be able to resolve their issues. We have emerged as a hope among the people amid disappointment and hopelessness,” he said.

He said that the joining of prominent women in the party will strengthen it and said that Apni Party believes in unity and equality in the society. “We have no place for divisive forces as it has already dented Jammu region and Kashmir region and the people of erstwhile State,” he said.

Meanwhile, he expressed concern over the price rise of essential commodities which have overburdened the families and women are the worst victims. He said that the price rise should be controlled by the authorities and markets should be checked to control the prices of the essential commodities.