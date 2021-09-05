5 residential houses, cattle sheds damaged due to landslide

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 5: Five residential houses and five cattle sheds were damaged in landslide here today evening.

As per reports, five residential houses and five cattle sheds were damaged in landslide in village Bhatti Mokunda in Block Baggan of Panchayat Baggan Upper-A of Ward Number 4. Due to landslide, the Katli-Malhar road also got blocked.

However, no injury was reported in incident as residents had already rushed to the safer places.

Due to landslide, the residents suffered heavy losses as they lost their houses and cowsheds.

Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Baggan Nisha Devi also reached the spot and took stock of the situation. She urged the administration to immediately provide relief to the affected families.

“Last year, the villagers suffered damages to their crops and till today, no compensation has been provided to them”, she alleged and demanded adequate compensation for the sufferers.

Sarpanch Makhan Jamodia also expressed concerns over the heavy losses suffered by the poor people due to landslide and demanded immediate cash compensation for them.

He has also asked the administration to remove the boulders so that vehicular movement can be restored on Katli-Malhar road.