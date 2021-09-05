Delegation from Kishtwar calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 5: A delegation led by Sunil Sharma, Former Minister J&K comprising of PRI representatives, people from Paddar and Dachhan in Kishtwar called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here, today.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for successful installation and launch of telecom services in Dachhan area.

They submitted a charter of demands which included rehabilitation of flood affected families of Honzer Dachhan, expediting the road construction towards Dachhan, Degree College Dachhan besides upgradation of health and drinking water facilities.

The Lt Governor while giving a patient hearing to the members of the delegation issued on spot directions to the concerned departments for speedy redressal of their issues.

He also passed directions to Divisional Commissioner Jammu for devising a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of the flood affected families. He assured the members of the delegation that government would extend every possible assistance for rehabilitation of flood victims and development of the area.