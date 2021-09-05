National CME cum workshop on New Clinical Trial Rule held in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: A national CME cum workshop and training on New Clinical Trial Rule 2019, Good Clinical Practices and IEC was conducted by Indian Society for Rational Therapeutics- J&K under aegis of ISRPT.

The workshop was organized in collaboration with ASCOMS & Hospital, Sidhra (Jammu), with the assistance and collaboration of Department of Pharmacology, GMC Jammu. Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma (Principal/Dean GMC, Jammu) was the chief guest of the function. More than 460 offline and online delegates and faculty of national and international repute participated in the event.

IIT, Jammu, IEC GMC Kathua, IEC, GMC Rajouri and IEC ASCOMS participated in the CME through offline mode. Dr YK Gupta, former Professor and Head of Department of Pharmacology, president AIIMS, Jammu and Bhopal, was guest of honour for the function while welcome address was presented by Dr Pavan Malhotra Director Principal ASCOMS, Jammu.

Dr Kuldeep Sharma, former Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, & Head Department of Zoology, University of Jammu, said that IEC registration is now mandatory with CDSCO and DHR, ICMR while Prof Dr Vishal Tandon (organizing secretary) in his lecture said that main responsibility of Institutional Ethics Committee is to ensure the protection of the rights and safety and well-being of human subjects involved in a clinical trial.

Bharti Bachloo Assistant Drugs Controller (I), Jammu was the observer and guest speaker in the CME. Dr Bikash Medhi Professor, Pharmacology PGIMER, maintained that Good clinical trial practices should be strictly enforced and monitored by IEC & high ethical and scientific standards.

Dr Brij Mohan Gupta, Principal GMC Rajouri, chaired the panel discussion. Dr MC Gupta, Dean, Pt B D Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak, Dr HS Reehan, Director Professor and Head Pharmacology, Lady Harding Medical College New Delhi, Dr Sandeep Kaushal, Dean Academics & Professor and Head Pharmacology DMC, Ludhiana deliberated on the issues like Periodic Safety Report, Academic Clinical Trial, Clinical Trial Registry, Serious Adverse drug event in Clinical Trial and SUGAM Portal.

Dr Gagandeep Kwatra, Professor and Head Department of Pharmacology CMC Ludhiana chaired the session on Good Clinical Practices. Dr Annil Mahajan, former Executive Member, Chairperson TEQ MCI/NMC and Dr Sudhaa Sharma, Honorary Professor IMA, also chaired the sessions on NDCT rules 2019 and IEC, respectively.

Dr Seema Gupta, Prof and Head Pharmacology, GMC Jammu also deliberated in the National CME. Prof Dr Ajay Bhat moderated the question-answer session and Dr Archana Parihar delivered the votes of thanks.

Dr Bhanu Priya and Dr Hanan Sheikh conducted the proceedings while Dr Adam Qazi, Dr Amrjeet Singh, Dr Nikhil Menia and Dr Sheeraz Sarwar conducted the technical session of the CME.